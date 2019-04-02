Flames' Mark Jankowski: Breaks out for three points
Jankowski set up James Neal's goal and ended Jonathan Quick's night with a goal of his own in a 7-2 rout of Los Angeles on Monday.
Jankowski took full advantage of his opportunity in this one and has now scored in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 29. He's going to have opportunities to produce in the last two games of the year, but he is far too inconsistent to trust in anything but a daily spot.
