Flames' Mark Jankowski: Cards rare two-goal performance
Jankowski scored a pair of goals in a 6-1 victory over Arizona on Sunday.
Jankowski doubled his goal output for the season on Sunday, netting his third and fourth markers. One of the goals happened to come with Calgary down a man as well. Meanwhile, the Flames' forward is now up to eight points in 21 games this season.
