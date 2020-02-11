Flames' Mark Jankowski: Earns pair of points
Jankowski potted a goal and supplied an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
Jankowski's first multi-point game of the year gave him four points in the last five outings. The 25-year-old is at a disappointing five points, 27 shots and a minus-9 rating through 43 contests.
