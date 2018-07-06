Flames' Mark Jankowski: Elects arbitration
Jankowski filed for salary arbitration before Thursday's deadline, according to NHLPA.com.
Evidently not content with his qualifying offer, Jankowski's camp will try to net the center a more favorable deal after he put up 17 goals, eight assists, and three power-play points over 72 games in 2017-18.
