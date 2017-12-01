Flames' Mark Jankowski: Ends seven-game point drought with two goals
Jankowski scored twice in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
Jankowski also fired a team-high six shots in this phenomenal performance. This effort snapped a seven-game goal drought for the 23-year-old forward, and that dry spell was coincidentally preceded by a two-goal outing as well.
