Jankowski (illness) registered an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

His season-long point drought came to a close with the secondary assist on Michael Frolik's third-period tally. Jankowski has produced 15 shots on goal, six PIM and a minus-12 rating in 28 games this season. Given the lack of offense and his fourth-line role, don't expect this to be the start of a significant scoring binge for the 25-year-old.