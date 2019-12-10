Flames' Mark Jankowski: Finally gets first point of 2019-20
Jankowski (illness) registered an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.
His season-long point drought came to a close with the secondary assist on Michael Frolik's third-period tally. Jankowski has produced 15 shots on goal, six PIM and a minus-12 rating in 28 games this season. Given the lack of offense and his fourth-line role, don't expect this to be the start of a significant scoring binge for the 25-year-old.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.