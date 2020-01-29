Play

Jankowski scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Jankowski has goals in back-to-back games after a 38-game drought to start the year. The 25-year-old has just three points, 24 shots on goal and a minus-12 rating in his 40 appearances, but his recent success could earn him more playing time.

