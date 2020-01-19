Flames' Mark Jankowski: First goal of season
Jankowski scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
After scoring 31 goals over the last two seasons, Jankowski needed 39 games to get to number one this year. Crazy. The big pivot has just two points this season. At this rate, Jankowski has minimal value on the ice and no value in fantasy.
