Flames' Mark Jankowski: Gets back in goal column
Jankowski converted on his only shot in a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Sunday.
Jankowski is up to 12 goals and 28 points in 76 games this season. He's seen a decline in ice time over his last six games -- skating no more than 12:22 in any of those contests and having gone pointless prior to the goal Sunday. This may be part of coach Bill Peters managing minutes for key players to prepare for the playoffs.
