Flames' Mark Jankowski: Getting cold again
Jankowski has no points in his last six games.
Consistency has been a year-long issue for the center. Jankowski has only seven points, 33 shots and 33 blocks through 51 appearances, as he's failed to build upon last year's 32-point breakout effort. Stuck in a fourth-line role at best, Jankowski generally doesn't warrant fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.