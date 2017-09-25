Play

Jankowski could earn a spot on the Opening Night roster, per Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic Calgary

Jankowski has potted three goals in as many games, which could earn him the fourth-line center role heading into the 2017-18 season. The Flames have three more preseason contests left and the 23-year-old will have to avoid slipping in order to secure the spot that appears to be his to lose.

