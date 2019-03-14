Jankowski has gone minus-6 with eight blocked shots and seven shots on goal in six March appearances.

Notably absent is point production, as the center's scoring has evaporated since the start of February. He's stuck on 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games, needing just one more to set a new career high. Jankowski emerged as a big name for shorthanded points early in the season, but that was never going to be a firm foundation for him to build on long term.