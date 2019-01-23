Flames' Mark Jankowski: Notches goal versus Canes
Jankowski tickled the twine in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
Jankowski scooped up the puck near the bottom of the crease and put it top shelf past Petr Mrazek for the Flames' second goal of the game. This was Jankowski's second goal in 12 games and his eighth of the year. The 24-year-old center is logging just 12:20 TOI this year on the second line without power-play duties, although he does work on the penalty kill.
