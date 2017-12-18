Jankowski recorded his sixth goal of the season and added two assists in Sunday's win over the Canucks.

Jankowski got on the scoresheet for just the second time in eight games and was also credited with five shots on goal in the victory. The 23-year-old has six goals and 11 points in 26 games and is seen as a depth contributor for the Flames. The third-line center can be of value in very deep leagues, but his offensive production has been too inconsistent for him to be trusted in most fantasy settings.