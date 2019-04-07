Jankowski scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Jankowski had a bit of a breakout campaign with 14 goals and 32 points in 79 games. He got noticed for finishing tied for second in shorthanded goals with five, matched by the Lightning's Anthony Cirelli and only bested by Michael Grabner of the Coyotes. Jankowski finished hot with five points over his last four appearances.