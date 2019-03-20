Flames' Mark Jankowski: Puts up assist
Jankowski notched a helper in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Jankowski also had a good night at the dot, winning 11-of-15 faceoffs. The third-line center has points in consecutive games after a nine-game point drought, bringing his season totals to 11 goals and 16 assists in 70 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...