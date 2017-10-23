Flames' Mark Jankowski: Recalled from AHL
Jankowski was promoted from the minors Monday.
Jankowski was one of the final players cut by the Flames before the start of the season, so it shouldn't be surprising to see him earn a call-up. Not to mention that the center has been lighting it up with AHL Stockton where he has five goals and three helpers in just six games. If the 23-year-old cracks the game-day lineup against Nashville on Tuesday, he could offer some offensive upside given his knack for finding the back of the net.
