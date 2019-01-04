Flames' Mark Jankowski: Registers assist
Jankowski picked up a helper in Thursday's 6-4 defeat to Calgary.
Jankowski nearly scored a shorthanded goal, but his shot attempt was grabbed by Michael Frolik and earned the 24-year-old his 11th assist of the season. The center has been rolling of late with five points in his last five games and will look to keep rolling versus the Flyers on Saturday.
