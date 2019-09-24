Jankowski (ankle) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Jankowski was sore after blocking a shot in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers, and he missed practice the following day as well as Sunday's contest versus the Jets. Jankowski posted 32 points in 79 games last season, including a surprising eight shorthanded points.

