Flames' Mark Jankowski: Returning versus Jets
Jankowski (ankle) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Jankowski was sore after blocking a shot in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers, and he missed practice the following day as well as Sunday's contest versus the Jets. Jankowski posted 32 points in 79 games last season, including a surprising eight shorthanded points.
