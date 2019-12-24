Play

Jankowski has only played in four of the Flames' last seven games.

Interim head coach Geoff Ward has moved Elias Lindholm to center, which has typically led to Jankowski seeing more time in the press box. With just one assist and a minus-11 rating in 32 games, it's been an earned result for the struggling forward. When Jankowski plays, it's usually on the fourth line.

