Flames' Mark Jankowski: Sangs helper in defeat
Jankowski garnered a primary assist Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime home loss to the Stars.
Jankowski twirled around the net and fed Garnet Hathaway for Calgary's first goal of the game. The former is enjoying a solid month of hockey with four goals, three helpers and a plus-6 rating over 12 contests. Unfortunately, Jankowski is still stuck on the fourth line, and it's difficult to picture him leapfrogging Derek Ryan -- who is much more familiar with coach Bill Peters from their days in Carolina -- anytime soon.
