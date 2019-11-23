Flames' Mark Jankowski: Scoreless run persists
Jankowski has still not recorded a point in 22 games this season.
Jankowski has a minus-11 rating and just 10 shots on goal in 2019-20. He's averaging 10:22 per game, and he's been a healthy scratch three times. After registering 32 points in 79 contests last year, this is a drastic step backward for the 25-year-old center. He'll have a tough time reaching 20 points this season if his scoring struggles continue.
