Flames' Mark Jankowski: Scores four times versus Golden Knights
Jankowski recorded a game for the ages in the season finale against the Golden Knights, scoring four goals on eight shots in a 7-1 victory Saturday night. Two of his goals came at even strength, one was on the power play and the fourth was while shorthanded.
He hadn't scored a point in nine games, so it's quite likely owners had given up on the rookie. If they didn't, they'll love the fact that he scored nearly 25 percent of his season's goals Saturday. The performance should put him on the fantasy radar heading into next season, but be wary of not overvaluing him because of this one performance. He had five goals in 36 games prior to the season finale. That pace is a far cry from the 17 goals he ended up with this season because he went from 13 to 17 on the final day of 2017-18.
More News
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Two-point performance Wednesday•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Struggling in February•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Tallies pair of points•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Scores in win over Kings•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Notches three points against Canucks•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Ends seven-game point drought with two goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...