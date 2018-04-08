Jankowski recorded a game for the ages in the season finale against the Golden Knights, scoring four goals on eight shots in a 7-1 victory Saturday night. Two of his goals came at even strength, one was on the power play and the fourth was while shorthanded.

He hadn't scored a point in nine games, so it's quite likely owners had given up on the rookie. If they didn't, they'll love the fact that he scored nearly 25 percent of his season's goals Saturday. The performance should put him on the fantasy radar heading into next season, but be wary of not overvaluing him because of this one performance. He had five goals in 36 games prior to the season finale. That pace is a far cry from the 17 goals he ended up with this season because he went from 13 to 17 on the final day of 2017-18.