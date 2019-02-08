Flames' Mark Jankowski: Scores in home loss
Jankowski scored his ninth goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
The goal gives Jankowski 21 points through 51 games this season. Despite his team allowing five goals, Jankowski finished Thursday's game with a plus-1 rating.
