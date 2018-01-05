Flames' Mark Jankowski: Scores in win over Kings
Jankowski scored an unassisted goal and recorded five shots during Thursday's 4-3 win over Los Angeles.
The rookie center is having a respectable first tour through the league with seven goals and six assists through 32 games. However, those numbers hardly tilt the fantasy scales in most settings. The 23-year-old center has posted 64 points -- 32 goals -- through his past 70 AHL games, so with his first-round pedigree, Jankowski's career trajectory is promising for dynasty/keeper owners.
