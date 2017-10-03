Flames' Mark Jankowski: Sent down a rank
Jankowski was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames still have the training wheels on Jankowski, who they selected in the first round (21st overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He's appeared in just one NHL game to date, but he easily managed minor-league competition as a member of the Heat last year, putting up 27 goals, 29 assists and a plus-19 rating over 64 contests.
