Jankowski (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The injury occurred in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers. Jankowski had two blocked shots in the contest, but his ankle felt sore in the morning and he did not practice. It doesn't seem like this will be a long-term issue for the 25-year-old, who posted 32 points (14 goals, 18 helpers) in 79 games during a breakout campaign last year.