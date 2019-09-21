Flames' Mark Jankowski: Skips practice with sore ankle
Jankowski (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The injury occurred in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers. Jankowski had two blocked shots in the contest, but his ankle felt sore in the morning and he did not practice. It doesn't seem like this will be a long-term issue for the 25-year-old, who posted 32 points (14 goals, 18 helpers) in 79 games during a breakout campaign last year.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.