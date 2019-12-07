Flames' Mark Jankowski: Slated to play Saturday
Jankowski (illness) is slated to participate in Saturday's game versus the Kings.
Barring some unforeseen setback with his illness, it appears Jankowski is healthy enough to rejoin the lines a avoid missing the game. We will update his status again should Jankowski ultimately sit out, though he owns very little fantasy value considering he has yet to tally a point through 27 games.
