Flames' Mark Jankowski: Slated to return Monday
Jankowski (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Avalanche, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Jankowski missed this past Saturday's win over the Kings, but he's good to go moving forward. The 2012 first-round pick will work in the bottom six, as he's still seeking his first point of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.