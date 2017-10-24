Flames' Mark Jankowski: Slotting in at center against Preds
Jankowski is projected to center Sam Bennett and Curtis Lazar against Nashville on Tuesday, the Calgary Sun reports.
The 23-year-old pivot has recorded five goals and eight points through six AHL games with Stockton this season, but he'll probably struggle to translate that success to the highest level immediately. Tuesday's matchup against the Predators certainly isn't a softy, either. It's likely best to take a wait-and-see approach with Jankowski in the majority of fantasy settings.
