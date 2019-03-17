Flames' Mark Jankowski: Snaps nine-game point drought
Jankowski scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.
The goal snapped a nine-game point drought for Jankowski. While the point gave him a new career mark (26), he's just not becoming the player the Flames thought he'd be when they drafted him in round one in 2012.
