Flames' Mark Jankowski: Still searching for first point
Jankowski has no points and just nine shots on goal in 16 games this year.
Jankowski has been mired in an awful slump all season, and he's served as a healthy scratch three times. He saw his second-lowest ice time of the year (8:22) in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils, going minus-1 with two PIM. Jankowski could see more time in the press box if he can't get his offense going in the near future, although his role on the penalty kill should keep him in the lineup more often than not.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.