Jankowski has no points and just nine shots on goal in 16 games this year.

Jankowski has been mired in an awful slump all season, and he's served as a healthy scratch three times. He saw his second-lowest ice time of the year (8:22) in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils, going minus-1 with two PIM. Jankowski could see more time in the press box if he can't get his offense going in the near future, although his role on the penalty kill should keep him in the lineup more often than not.