Flames' Mark Jankowski: Strikes twice Thursday
Jankowski notched a pair of goals in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.
Jankowski's early struggles this year seem to be behind him -- six of his seven points this year have come in the last seven contests. He's still operating in a fourth-line role and will likely continue to going forward, so fantasy owners shouldn't rush to add him in season-long formats.
