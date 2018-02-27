Jankowski has recorded three goals and 15 shots through 12 February games.

The rookie has averaged just 12:32 of ice time per game this month and isn't receiving consistent power-play time, so his scoring opportunities have been limited. Jankowski has flashed some upside, but with a bottom-six role, it's unlikely his offensive numbers improve over the final weeks of the season.

