Jankowski lit the lamp and pitched in a power-play assist Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Lightning.

That's eight goals and 15 points in 35 games for Jankowski, who's providing a useful source of secondary scoring for the Flames. The rookie -- drafted 21st overall in 2012 -- has been something of a late bloomer, but his 56 points in 64 games last year for AHL Stockton and this season's NHL production suggest he's trending in the right direction.