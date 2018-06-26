Jankowski received a qualifying offer Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.

The 6-foot-4 center finished his 2017-18 rookie campaign with 17 goals and 25 points while averaging just 13:21 of ice time per game. He capped it off with a brilliant four-goal outing in the season finale against Vegas. Jankowski should be one of Calgary's priorities as far as re-signing goes and could see an expanded role this upcoming season.