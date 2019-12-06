Flames' Mark Jankowski: Under the weather
Jankowski (illness) won't practice Friday.
Jankowski's absence from practice leaves his status for Saturday's matchup with L.A. up in the air. If he's unable to go, Zac Rinaldo will likely draw into the lineup against the Kings.
More News
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Scoreless run persists•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Still searching for first point•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Struggling in 2019-20•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Scratched Sunday•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Returning versus Jets•
-
Flames' Mark Jankowski: Skips practice with sore ankle•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.