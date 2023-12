Pospisil scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Florida.

Pospisil opened the scoring midway through the first period, beating Anthony Stolarz with a backhander off an odd-man rush to put Calgary ahead 1-0. The goal was Pospisil's first in 13 games and just his second point in that span, though he has recorded 10 shots in his last four contests. The 24-year-old winger now has four goals and seven points through 19 games in his rookie campaign.