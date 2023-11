Pospisil registered an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Pospisil is up to three points through four NHL contests. The 23-year-old set up Blake Coleman's lone tally for the visitors in this loss. Pospisil has added 15 hits, 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while looking solid in a third-line role. With the Flames needing a spark on offense, Pospisil's high-energy style seems to be helping more than hurting.