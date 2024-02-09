Pospisil notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Pospisil picked up a helper one day after signing a two-year contract extension. The 24-year-old is logging middle-six minutes for the Flames, playing alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary. Pospisil is up to 12 points, 62 shots on net, 89 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 35 contests overall. His offense isn't much, but he has solid all-around production that can be useful in deep fantasy formats.