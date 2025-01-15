Pospisil notched an assist and doled out six hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Pospisil set up Kevin Bahl's game-tying goal at 6:06 of the third period. This was Pospisil's first point through six games in January. He avoided supplemental discipline after being ejected Monday for a dangerous hit on Chicago's Taylor Hall. Pospisil makes his name in the physicality department, but he's chipped in two goals, 11 helpers and a plus-2 rating through 43 outings in 2024-25.