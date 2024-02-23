Pospisil scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and doled out seven hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Pospisil scored for the first time since Dec. 18. He put up six helpers, 67 hits and 41 PIM over 20 contests between goals. Pospisil has the grit to be a power winger, but his offense is lagging behind a bit. For the season, the 24-year-old rookie has 14 points, 140 hits, 53 PIM, 72 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 41 appearances while seeing steady time alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary, who both assisted on his goal Thursday.