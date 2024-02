Pospisil logged an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Pospisil has two helpers, 22 hits and 23 PIM over five contests since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old is getting more comfortable with using his physicality. He remains in a middle-six role alongside Nazem Kadri. Pospisil is at 13 points, 65 shots, 114 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 38 appearances this season.