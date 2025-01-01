Pospisil notched an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

This was Pospisil's 100th NHL game. The forward has produced 36 points and 353 hits so far in his career, though he's frequently seen top-six minutes at even strength. Pospisil was limited to two helpers, 54 hits and 18 PIM over 12 outings in December, as he was unable to enjoy the scoring consistency of linemates Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. Pospisil is up to 12 points, 49 shots on net, 51 PIM, 115 hits and a plus-3 rating over 37 contests this season.