Pospisil was labeled day-to-day with a lower-body injury and missed Monday's training camp session.

Pospisil has yet to make his NHL debut despite spending the last three seasons playing in the minors for AHL Stockton. At this point, even if the 22-year-old center does get called up at some point this year, he is unlikely to play a significant role for the Flames, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.