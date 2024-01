Pospisil logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Pospisil set up Nazem Kadri on the game-tying goal midway through the third period. This was Pospisil's fourth assist over the last six contests. The rookie forward is up to 11 points, 59 shots on net, 83 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 32 outings. He remains in a middle-six role, offering some depth scoring and physicality.