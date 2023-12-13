Pospisil logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Pospisil snapped a nine-game point drought with his helper on a Nazem Kadri tally in the second period. In that span, Pospisil was scratched once and missed another contest due to an illness. The 24-year-old has cooled off since his hot start in the NHL, but he's still at six points, 37 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-4 rating through 17 appearances. He may retain some value in deep fantasy formats if he can stick on the second line, but that's mostly been a product of other Flames forwards failing to step up to secure that role, which would bump Pospisil to the bottom six or out of the lineup altogether.