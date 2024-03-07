Pospisil was suspended three games for boarding Seattle's Vince Dunn in Monday's game.

Pospisil has played with an edge, but his transgression Monday earned him a major penalty and an ejection, and he'll now sit for the Flames' upcoming three-game road trip. He'll be eligible to return Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Matthew Coronato was brought up from AHL Calgary to presumably take Pospisil's spot in the lineup.