Pospisil notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Pospisil has gotten his offense going again even as the Flames have lost the last two games -- he has an assist in each of them. The 24-year-old's ice time has remained limited with just 10:37 per game over the last 13 appearances since he was scratched in two of three games early in December. Overall, the rookie has nine points, 71 hits, 53 shots on goal, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 28 outings.