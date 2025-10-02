Pospisil (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's preseason game versus the Canucks and there was no update on his status after the contest, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

It's not clear how Pospisil was injured. The 25-year-old forward can be considered day-to-day until the Flames provide an additional update. Pospisil will likely fill a bottom-six role during the regular season, assuming he's healthy.